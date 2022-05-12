Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Director Sells $2,994,100.00 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MCO opened at $282.18 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $280.49 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank grew its position in Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

