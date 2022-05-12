More Coin (MORE) Market Cap Hits $35,657.88

More Coin (MORE) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. More Coin has a total market cap of $35,657.88 and approximately $1,279.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

