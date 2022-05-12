Morgan Stanley Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $60.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.35.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YETI has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after purchasing an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,545,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $59,059,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

