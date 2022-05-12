Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,697 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $69,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. 8,044,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,070,563. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.