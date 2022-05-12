Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.63) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.99) to GBX 790 ($9.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 763.67 ($9.42).

BDEV opened at GBX 472.47 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 519.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 618.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 457.60 ($5.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 778.60 ($9.60).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

