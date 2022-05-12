Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGRUF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

