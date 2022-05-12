MotaCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $972.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. MotaCoin has a market cap of $161,219.67 and $972.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,399,016 coins and its circulating supply is 55,167,727 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

