Motocoin Price Up 13.3% This Week (MOTO)

Motocoin (MOTO) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Motocoin has a total market capitalization of $481,502.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Motocoin has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Motocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Motocoin (CRYPTO:MOTO) uses the hashing algorithm. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,642,673 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Motocoin’s official website is motocoin.org . The Reddit community for Motocoin is https://reddit.com/r/Motocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Motocoin is a cryptocurrency utilizing an innovative proof-of-play scheme where coins can only be mined by cognitive workload – playing a 2D motorbike simulation game, which is different from Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that use a proof-of-work scheme where miners must perform difficult computations and then use proof of that work to secure coin transactions and get their reward. Motocoin was historically dominated by bots, but is currently testing a new security model that better enforces balanced play. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Motocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

