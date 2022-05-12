Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.80-$9.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.55.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,548. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $193.93 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 534.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

