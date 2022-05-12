MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MSCI worth $25,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSCI traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.18. 11,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.19. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

