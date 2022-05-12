M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.41. 22,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,110. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average of $166.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.