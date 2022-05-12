MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) PT Raised to $6.50 at Citigroup

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MPLN stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.36. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,534,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 642,614 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,709 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 2.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

