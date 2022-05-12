MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) PT Raised to $6.50 at Citigroup

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MPLN stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.36. MultiPlan has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.
About MultiPlan (Get Rating)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
