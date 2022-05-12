MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 8.5% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.47. 39,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,150,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. MultiPlan had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 84,715 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MultiPlan by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MultiPlan by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

