Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,065 shares of company stock valued at $783,852. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

