Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 74.85%.

MYO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,139. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Myomo has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Myomo from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

