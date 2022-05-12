Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

MYO has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 253,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

