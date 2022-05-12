Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $26,485.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock valued at $192,079. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $787.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

About Myovant Sciences (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.