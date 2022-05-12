Myriad Market Cap Tops $472,339.70 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $472,339.70 and approximately $330.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,822,388,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

