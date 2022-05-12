N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.58

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 6818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

Get N-able alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in N-able by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in N-able by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in N-able by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of N-able by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of N-able by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.