Nano Achieves Market Capitalization of $138.24 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $138.24 million and $8.96 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005612 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

