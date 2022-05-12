Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get Natera alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. Natera’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock worth $659,678. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 23.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $264,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth $982,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,019.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.