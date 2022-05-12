National Bank Financial Cuts Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.16.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 21,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.07.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.008 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,029 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 233,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

