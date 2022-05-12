National Bank Financial Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$60.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.43.

NYSE:ENB opened at $43.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

