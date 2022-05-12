National Bank Financial Trims Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Target Price to C$170.00

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$172.00 to C$170.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:LSDAF opened at $108.00 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.34.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

