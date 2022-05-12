National Bankshares Lowers Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$22.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.75.

Shares of TSE SIS traded down C$1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$834.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37. Savaria has a one year low of C$13.00 and a one year high of C$22.63.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

