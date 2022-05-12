National Grid’s (NG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NG. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,210 ($14.92) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,040 ($12.82) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,084.78 ($13.37).

LON NG opened at GBX 1,199 ($14.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,163.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.19. The company has a market cap of £43.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 880.60 ($10.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.23).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

