National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.National Vision also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.80 EPS.

EYE traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $25.46. 80,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,505. National Vision has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of National Vision by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

