Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 132 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cross Research dropped their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

VMW opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.58 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

