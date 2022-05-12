Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 500 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,464,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

