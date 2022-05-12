Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 4,681 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000.

BST stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $61.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

