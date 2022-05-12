Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $265,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,101.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 601,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 551,253 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

