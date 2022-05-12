Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 880 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

