Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.56. 1,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

