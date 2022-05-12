NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.58) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.76) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.62.

NWG opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 50,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 24,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,065,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

