NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after buying an additional 764,122 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after buying an additional 120,963 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,191,000 after buying an additional 340,386 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in NCR by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after buying an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

NCR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.98. 7,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.92. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 278.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

