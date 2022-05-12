Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NLLSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 21.00 to 24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.