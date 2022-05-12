Neo (NEO) Price Hits $9.73 on Top Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Neo has a total market cap of $686.20 million and $233.19 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Neo has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.73 or 0.00034129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003499 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003510 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,537.00 or 1.00117223 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00580493 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.