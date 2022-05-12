NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) VP Sells $56,550.00 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.78 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 54.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

