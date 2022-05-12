Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the April 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NVCN stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $4.70. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,530. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.25. Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 952.85%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neovasc in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neovasc during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.