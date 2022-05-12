Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEPH. Benchmark cut shares of Nephros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Nephros stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Nephros has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Nephros had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 89.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nephros by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,532,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

