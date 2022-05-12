NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Up 5.1%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 280,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRDS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 61,106 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $598,838.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $28,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $852,925. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,006,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,099,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,888,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

