Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 10.33 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 10.15 and a fifty-two week high of 20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 12.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 221,837 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000.

