Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $82.94. Approximately 8,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 814,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 113.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

