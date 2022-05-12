New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NEN stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $85.00.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile (Get Rating)
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
