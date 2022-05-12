New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NEN stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership ( NYSEAMERICAN:NEN Get Rating ) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

