New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.30 Million

Brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to report $249.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.00 million and the highest is $261.60 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $147.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $990.00 million to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 591,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,371. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.67. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

