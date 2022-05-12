New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $141,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,316,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,915,843.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYC opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $142.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.38. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 1,266.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 285,997 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 91,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

