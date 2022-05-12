Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.92

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 73901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

