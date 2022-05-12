Newscrypto (NWC) Price Down 58.7% This Week

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0856 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $12.87 million and $1.51 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 58.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00576003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,136.18 or 2.02485886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030796 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007758 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

