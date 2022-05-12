NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.