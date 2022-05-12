NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,273,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,141,420 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.0% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $959,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,363,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

